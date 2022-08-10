Cobak Token Price Reaches $1.15 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $36.53 million and $18.28 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,790,638 coins. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

