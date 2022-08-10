Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 132,162 shares.The stock last traded at $60.17 and had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

