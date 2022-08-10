Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 51,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $13.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Biosciences
In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
