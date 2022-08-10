Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 133.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 1,069,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

