Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.