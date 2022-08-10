Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.4 %

Autodesk stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,744. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

