Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 45,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 986,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 167,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

