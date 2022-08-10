Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Cohu Trading Down 8.5 %

Cohu stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $490,460. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

