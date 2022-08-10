CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,715.00

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $24,715.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

