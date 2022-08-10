Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Cap of $204,437.17

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $204,437.17 and $199,846.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
About Coldstack
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
