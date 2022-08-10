Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$153.47 and last traded at C$154.13. Approximately 53,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 85,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

