Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 895,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

