Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,844,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

