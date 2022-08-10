Commerce Bank Acquires 5,324 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $123.60. 48,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,456. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

