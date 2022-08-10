Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,371. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

