Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 845,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

