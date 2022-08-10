Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 226.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 2,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

