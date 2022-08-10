Commerce Bank Has $11.02 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.03. 19,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.