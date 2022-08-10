Commerce Bank Has $12.02 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,147. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

