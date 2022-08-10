Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,551. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

