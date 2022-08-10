Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,431. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

