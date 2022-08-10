Commerce Bank Sells 198,238 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.