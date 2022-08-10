Commerce Bank Sells 5,759 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 27,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

