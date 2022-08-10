Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,217. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $15.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.19. 14,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,036. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.72, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

