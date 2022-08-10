Comparing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.72 -$42.50 million N/A N/A trivago $427.68 million 1.46 $12.66 million $0.03 58.02

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NerdWallet and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 trivago 0 5 0 0 2.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 134.66%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than trivago.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats trivago on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

