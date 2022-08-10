Comparing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 18.85% 23.38% 4.90% PDF Solutions -14.99% -8.20% -6.63%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.06 billion 21.13 $195.96 million $3.93 94.53 PDF Solutions $111.06 million 8.73 -$21.49 million ($0.48) -54.67

This table compares Paycom Software and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paycom Software and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 5 8 0 2.62 PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $377.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.82%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats PDF Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.