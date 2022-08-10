Comparing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A ShockWave Medical 9.70% 12.36% 8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 ShockWave Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.36%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $248.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

This table compares Beauty Health and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.36 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.76 ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 39.18 -$9.14 million $0.77 337.16

ShockWave Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Beauty Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

