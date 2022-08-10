Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $39,600.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
CMPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,392. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
