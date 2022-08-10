Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 463.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

