Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.