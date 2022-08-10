Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

