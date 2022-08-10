Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.