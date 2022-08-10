Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.00 million-$571.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.16 million. Confluent also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,990. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $1,042,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

