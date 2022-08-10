Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 1% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.61 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 57,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 182,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.29).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.08. The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,225.00.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

