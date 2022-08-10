Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

