Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,393 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Wednesday. 23,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,635. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.