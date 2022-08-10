Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 475,600 Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Argus Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,599,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argus Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. Argus Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

