Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.98 Million in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

