Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4 Million in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

