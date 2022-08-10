Context Capital Management LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 674,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTF. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 200,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,629. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

