Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $752,000.

Shares of RFACU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

