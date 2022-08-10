Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Burtech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKH remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,885. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

