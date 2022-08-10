Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cartica Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.10.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

