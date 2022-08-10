Context Capital Management LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Stock Performance

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock remained flat at $20.14 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

