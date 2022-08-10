Context Capital Management LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.