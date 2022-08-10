Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 286,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAOO remained flat at $9.96 on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.