Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 2.92% of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JWAC remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

