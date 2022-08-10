Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Shares Up 6,938.5%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6,938.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. 502,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Continental Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

