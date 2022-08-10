Contrasting Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.45 $193.30 million $4.19 61.54

Profitability

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Morningstar 9.99% 17.54% 7.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morningstar beats Cartesian Growth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

