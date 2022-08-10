Contrasting Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.09 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -8.97 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.58 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -46.25

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Payoneer Global and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48% Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68%

Risk & Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

